State Historical Society Building Plans Advance

COLUMBIA (AP) - The State Historical Society has received formal approval from the city of Columbia for an eventual move away from the University of Missouri campus. The Columbia Missourian reports that the historical group, the city and the university recently signed a memorandum of understanding outlining plans for a new building on what is now a university parking lot.

The society is currently located in a cramped basement wing at Ellis Library on campus. Money for a new headquarters remains an obstacle. The four-story, 125,000-square foot building envisioned by museum leaders will cost $30 million to $35 million.

Executive director Gary Kremer says the society unsuccessfully sought federal stimulus money and has no current fundraising strategy.