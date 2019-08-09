State Historical Society prepares for grand opening

COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri will have it's grand opening on Saturday at 10 AM in its new building downtown.

According to Gary Kremer, Executive Director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, having the grand opening on August 10 holds a special meaning to the citizens of Missouri.

August 10, 1821, is the official day of Missouri's statehood. 198 years later, we begin a new chapter in understanding the state's past with an impressive and dynamic building for collecting, preserving and publishing materials that help us learn about the history of Missouri and its region," Kremer said.

Beth Pike, senior strategic communications associate of the State Historical Society of Missouri, said that although construction for the Society began a little over two years ago, the planning for the structure began about 10 years ago. The Society was previously in the basement of Ellis Library.

"We were really cramped down there and we knew we couldn't stay in the basement forever so this grand opening is like a dream come true," Pike said.

$35 million in state bonds and private donations helped to raise the money needed for the new facility. Pike said the new multi-story building is much larger than the Society's previous home.

River City Construction, and Ashland-based company constructed the building. They used Missouri-quarried stone for the exterior and oak from Poplar Bluff for most of the interior. Gould Evans of Kansas City, is the architect. Pike said using resources from around the state was intentional.

"We really wanted the Society to be a building from the community, for the community," Pike said.

The new space also features an art gallery, allowing the Society to showcase history of Missouri through various paintings. Joan Stack, the curator of art collections at the State Historical Society of Missouri, says that she's glad the art won't be hidden away anymore.

"People really didn't know about it, all these cultural treasures, so I'm glad that the public can now come and learn about the history of Missouri through 200 years of art work," Stack said.

They expect around 600 guests tomorrow morning for the grand opening, and the public is invited to tour parts of the building following the ceremony.

Regular hours for the State Historical Society of Missouri begin Tuesday, August 13.