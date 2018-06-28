State Holds Nuclear Safety Drill

JEFFERSON CITY - The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) held a nuclear power plant safety drill today at the SEMA building in Jefferson City.

The drill, which takes place every two years, was held in conjunction with Ameren Missouri and the Callaway Nuclear Plant, as well as local emergency agencies.

The drill's main purpose is to test the cooperation of all agencies to ensure citizens' safety in case of a nuclear emergency.

Results from the drill will be released by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in the next 30 to 60 days.