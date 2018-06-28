State hosts hearing on Riverview Gardens district

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - State education officials are headed to north St. Louis County to discuss steps the unaccredited Riverview Gardens school district is taking to improve.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is planning a 90-minute public hearing Monday night at the district's Family Community Resource Center.

School officials will discuss recent academic performance gains that occurred amid the departure of hundreds of students to better-performing schools in nearby districts.

The penalty for losing accreditation is costly: Missouri law requires lapsed districts to pay its departing students' transfer costs.