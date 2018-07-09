State House approves Disability Laws Package

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has passed legislation aimed at increasing awareness and inclusion of people with disabilities.

Among the changes in the legislation is a provision to allow people with developmental disabilities, such as autism, to use service dogs just as people with physical disabilities do. Other measures would require that state laws refer to people as "developmentally disabled" rather than "mentally retarded."

Public school students would also have to learn about ways to include people with disabilities in their daily activities.

Sponsoring Rep. Jeff Grisamore, a Lee's Summit Republican, says the changes will improve the lives of many people with physical or mental disabilities.

The measure passed this week with no opposition in the House. It now goes to the Senate.