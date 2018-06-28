State House Begins Session

JEFFERSON CITY - The first session of the Missouri House of Representatives took place Tuesday afternoon. Speaker of the House Steve Tilley and Minority Leader Mike Talboy both agreed the number one priority of this general assembly is fixing the state budget.



Speaker Tilley, a Republican, said the morning went well, and with 80 new members he is optimistic. Although his party has a new majority, he said the public can expect to see an overwhelming bi-partisan focus.



Much of that focus will be on the estimated $500 million state budget deficit. "First and foremost we've got to live within our means and balance the state budget. Constitutionally, that's what we're required to do," Tilley said.



Tilley believes job creation is the best long-term solution to the problem.



Rep. Talboy, a Democrat, also wants bi-partisanship. He agreed the budget is absolutely the biggest priority. "When you're talking about the numbers, the economy we have is in a shortfall. It's always going to be your biggest concern."



Talboy thinks all budget cuts should be looked at closely to see who and what they would affect.





