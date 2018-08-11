State, Industry Officials Prepare For Avian Flu Epidemic

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Sixty people from emergency management agencies and the poultry industry pretended a Wheaton farming family had bought chickens infected with the virus. Gary Roark is Newton County's emergency management director. He says the mock drill was designed to map out how the various groups would react to control such an outbreak and keep it from devastating the local poultry industry. Poultry experts say the industry has prepared for an avian flu epidemic for years and has even controlled three outbreaks since 1924. In fact, the biggest concern many poultry farmers say they have is the public becoming panicked and avoiding poultry.