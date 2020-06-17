State issues guidance on outdoor visits at long-term care facilities
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The state has eased restrictions on long-term care facility visitations to allow for visits held outdoors or through an open window, according to a news release.
The long-term care facilities are not fully reopening to the public despite the statewide health orders being lifted Tuesday. Local officials still have the authority to issue health orders that their respective regions must follow.
As of Tuesday, Boone County has not lifted restrictions regarding long-term care facilities and still requires the facilities prohibit outside visitation. The current Boone County health order expires on Monday; however, a new health order is expected to take its place.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has not yet confirmed if the state's long-term care recommendations will be adopted by the county. The current Boone County order prohibits visits of all kinds until Aug. 24.
The state recommends limiting outdoor visits to residents who are veritably negative for COVID-19, sanitizing outdoor areas, screening each visitor, keeping visitor logs complete with names of visitors and the dates they visited, following social distancing and hand hygiene guidelines and ensuring 28 day long incubation periods have passed if a facility had a staff member or resident test positive for COVID-19.
If a facility still wants to allow outdoor visits for a COVID-19 positive resident, the state recommends the resident meets the following standards of either a symptom-based strategy or a test-based strategy.
For the symptom-based strategy, it requires at least three full days to pass since recovery without using fever-reducing medication, improvement in respiratory symptoms and at least 10 days to pass since symptoms first appeared.
For the test-based strategy, the resident must recover without using fever-reducing medication, see improvement in respiratory symptoms and have received two negative FDA authorized COVID-19 test results collected 24 hours apart.
If a facility wants to allow outdoor visits for an asymptomatic resident who has tested positive for COVID-19, the state recommends the resident meet the standards of a time-based strategy or a test-based strategy.
For the time-based strategy, 10 days must have passed since the date of the resident's first COVID-19 test, and the resident can't have developed additional symptoms.
For the test-based strategy, the resident must have received two negative FDA authorized COVID-19 test results collected 24 hours apart.