State lawmaker resigns, takes job in Gov. Parson's administration

JEFFERSON CITY - A state lawmaker announced his resignation Wednesday after taking a post in Governor Mike Parson's administration.

Parson announced Wednesday morning he was appointing Rep. Robert Cornejo to be chairman of the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission, a three-member board that oversees the state's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. The appointment must be confirmed by the state Senate.

"Robert brings the experience necessary to his new role as Chairman of the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission,” Parson, a Republican, said in a statement. “His effectiveness in handling multiple projects ranging from constituent concerns to passing legislation at such a high level of quality gives him the qualifications needed to oversee this commission.”

Cornejo, a Republican who represents parts of St. Charles and Lincoln counties, has been in office since 2012 and was running unopposed for re-election in November. In the Missouri House, Cornejo served as chairman of the General Laws Committee. He was unsuccessful in a bid last year to become speaker of the House.

In a letter to Parson, Cornejo said it was a privilege to serve the residents of the 64th House District.