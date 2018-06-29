State Lawmaker to Run for St. Louis Co. Executive

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Republican state lawmaker from Kirkwood says he plans to seek election as St. Louis County executive.

Rep. Rick Stream is chairman of the House Budget Committee in Jefferson City. He is a former Kirkwood School Board president who worked nearly three decades as a U.S. Defense Department logistics manager. He also served as Kirkwood School Board president from 1998 to 2000.

Stream enters the race to unseat Democratic incumbent Charlie Dooley after former Republican state lawmaker Jane Cunningham considered a similar move.

Dooley first faces an August primary challenge from County Councilman Steve Stenger. Stream faces Green Park Alderman Tony Pousosa and Ellisville Councilman Matt Pirrello in the GOP primary.