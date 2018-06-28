State Leads Opposition to Federal ID Act

"The federal government puts together rules and regulations, and then they will disseminate those to states. At this point, we don't have those regulations," said Maura Browning from the Department of Revenue.

State legislators have several problems with the act. They said it's expensive and isn't federally funded. They also said it takes power away from the state and violates privacy.

"So they could continue to write in rules and regulations that would require retina scans, fingerprints," said Rep. Jim Guest, R-King City. "You can imagine what would happen if you lose this or it gets stolen: Somebody instantly has your identity."

Guest said he hopes federal legislators will repeal the Real ID Act since so many states are against it. Thirty-six states join Missouri in opposing the Real ID Act. If the federal government chooses to continue with the program, new ID's would come out by May 2008.

"Freedom should not be a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. It's a bipartisan issue, and I think that's why we've got such good bipartisan support for it," Guest said.