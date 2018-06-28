State Looks at Abuse Claims
Taci and Jim Mathers said the teacher made the fifth-grader crawl up steps and across the classroom floor. The teacher, Patricia Wright, said during a taped meeting with the Matherses that she did not help the girl, out of concern that she might fall and hurt herself. The Matherses said they had asked Bissett Elementary School in January to provide an aide to help their daughter Jacqueline, who has cerebral palsy and rheumatoid arthritis. A parent of another child claims Wright also had made children draw straws in front of the girl to see who would assist her during lunch and recess. The Matherses said they are also concerned about an account from another parent that their daughter was left behind in her classroom during a school fire drill. The couple spoke to the school board this week and said they had talked to a Social Services investigator. But a spokeswoman for the department told the Springfield News-Leader that she could not confirm that.
