State names medical marijuana cultivation sites

JEFFERSON CITY - The state named 60 approved applicants for medical marijuana cultivation facilities Thursday.

The approved facilities have five days to accept the certification.

The state used a 'blind' application scoring system to select the applicants.

“Throughout this entire process, it has been important to us to be fair and transparent as we implement all pieces of this program,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation said in an online press release. “This is why we chose to employ a ‘blind’ application scorer who had no access to applicants' identifying information.”

The state approved these mid-Missouri locations: