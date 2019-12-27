State names medical marijuana cultivation sites
JEFFERSON CITY - The state named 60 approved applicants for medical marijuana cultivation facilities Thursday.
The approved facilities have five days to accept the certification.
The state used a 'blind' application scoring system to select the applicants.
“Throughout this entire process, it has been important to us to be fair and transparent as we implement all pieces of this program,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation said in an online press release. “This is why we chose to employ a ‘blind’ application scorer who had no access to applicants' identifying information.”
The state approved these mid-Missouri locations:
- Agri-Genesis LLC at 424 Lake Street in Macon
- Holistic Missouri LLC at 14541 N. State Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach
- BTMD Holdings LLC at 28744 Highway 5 in Gravois Mills
- Standard Wellness Missouri, LLC at Highway V Parcel #14-2-04-0-000-025.002 in Vandalia
-
1913 Holdings LLC at 401 S. Lincoln in Vandalia MO
More News
Grid
List
TIPTON - The holiday season comes with lots of sights, sounds and smells, and candles are a big part of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Commission is set to approve plans for improvements at Optimist Sports... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When Robin Utz and her husband came in for their 20-week ultrasound, they were ready to see the... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - Amanda Trimble, the Moniteau County assessor, is resigning from her office amid accusations she used taxpayer money for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The state named 60 approved applicants for medical marijuana cultivation facilities Thursday. The approved facilities have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Missouri State Highway Patrol and Callaway County deputies arrested a 20-year-old man for an attempted bank robbery Thursday.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joe Baker has portrayed the role of Santa Claus in mid-Missouri for the last 30 years. ... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - The 13th annual Centralia lighted tractor parade was the largest parade the community has seen so far, with... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded. The St.... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Several generations come each year to get a Christmas tree at Starr Pines Farm. The farm provides... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead. The Kansas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Red kettles for donations to the Salvation Army come out in the holiday season every year, but this year... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Last minute holiday shopping is normal for Xaiveira Coats. Coats bought most of her gifts for her... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a 1977 state law dictating how St. Louis County municipalities... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the colder temperatures arrive in mid-Missouri, Will Treelighter has already been thinking about his next design. He’s... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery targeting a delivery driver at Campus View apartments Tuesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
ELDON - The streets in Eldon were pretty quiet on Christmas Eve. But the town was buzzing with news of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- For over 20 years, the Living Windows celebration has taken over Jefferson City for one night each year.... More >>
in