State of emergency lifted in St. Louis County

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has lifted a state of emergency that had been in place for nearly a week due to widespread flooding.

Stenger surveyed damage Friday and said he decided to lift the order after consulting with emergency officials.

The Meramec River has dropped significantly, easing tensions in southwest St. Louis County, and sections of interstates 44 and 55 that were shut down Wednesday both reopened.

Stenger says the county will offer interest-free loans to businesses that sustained flood damage and work with affected residents as well.

Stenger issued the state of emergency December 27th.