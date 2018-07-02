State of the City address shares goals for Columbia

COLUMBIA - As Missouri’s fourth largest city, Columbia must continue to provide a great quality of living for its residents, City Manager Mike Matthes said.

He gave the annual State of The City Address Wednesday, discussing the strategic plan for the next three years.

The plan is designed to address gaps in the city's economy, social equity, public safety, infrastructure, and operational excellence.

Matthes said there are troubling gaps between white families and black families, but he is hopeful that can change.

"We all need to look around us. Columbia has incredible resources and the ability to change its current reality, to assure that it's high quality of life is available for all citizens," he said.

Matthes said the city is working towards steady progress in the coming years, but admitted it might happen slowly.

"We envision a Columbia that's the best place for everyone, not just for some, to live, work, learn and play," Matthes said.

Columbia resident Jen Rothchild said she was pleased with the work of the city and eager to see what it has in store.

"I am very proud of the progressive policies that we have in place. I am looking forward to all of the plans that they’re going to roll out, especially a city that is so progressive with renewable energy policy.”



