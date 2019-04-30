State of Weed: Secrecy at the Capitol

11 hours 25 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 3:32:00 PM CDT April 29, 2019 in Promotions
loading

The State of Weed: KOMU 8's week-long look at medical marijuana continues tonight at ten with an investigation on the Capitol's secrecy of applications for growing and selling medical marijuana. Only on KOMU 8 News- Tonight (4/30/19) at Ten.

Proposed senate bill could negatively affect local farms
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed bill would not let any local ordinances overstep state law concerning agriculture. Senator Mike... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 8:24:00 PM CDT April 29, 2019 in News

Columbia factory shifts operations internationally to Mexico
COLUMBIA - Watlow, an industrial heater manufacturer, announced Monday it will layoff 41 workers at their Columbia plant. The... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 8:12:00 PM CDT April 29, 2019 in News

Bill would stop local assessor from inspecting agriculture facilities
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill could prohibit county assessors from inspecting certain agriculture facilities. House Bill 951 says the... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 7:11:00 PM CDT April 29, 2019 in News

Fulton Soup Kitchen offers lunch for the first time
FULTON - People lined up outside the Fulton Soup Kitchen Monday for its first free lunch. President Katherine Bader... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 6:58:00 PM CDT April 29, 2019 in News

MU student wants opioid reversal drug Narcan in student housing
COLUMBIA – An MU student leader is advocating for the installation of the life-saving Naloxone in resident halls on Missouri’s... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 6:49:00 PM CDT April 29, 2019 in News

Jobs looking to be filled under the "Missouri One Start" Program
JEFFERSON CITY - The "Missouri One Start" Program is aimed to make Missouri's job training resources easier for employees and... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 5:49:00 PM CDT April 29, 2019 in News

State of Weed: Planning and zoning of medical marijuana facilities
OSAGE BEACH – Cities across the state of Missouri are getting ready for medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities to... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 5:41:00 PM CDT April 29, 2019 in News

Woman hurt in fall from cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park
COLUMBIA - More than two dozen firefighters rescued a woman from a cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park on Monday. The... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 5:22:00 PM CDT April 29, 2019 in News

Officer hurt while being dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop
MEXICO - A Mexico police officer was dragged two blocks when a suspect he was trying to remove from a... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 2:58:00 PM CDT April 29, 2019 in News

Lawyer: Missouri cop thought she was firing stun gun
LADUE (AP) — An attorney for a suburban St. Louis police officer who shot and wounded a suspected shoplifter says... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT April 29, 2019 in News

MU students present hypothetical public transportation proposal
COLUMBIA -MU engineering students say a transportation plan they've worked on would make mass transit easier for students. The... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 10:42:00 AM CDT April 29, 2019 in News

Bill would eliminate death sentence for people with mental illness
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill before the Missouri House of Representatives on Monday could eliminate the death sentence as a... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 7:58:00 AM CDT April 29, 2019 in Top Stories

New bill would allow traffic stops for seatbelt violations
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill would allow law enforcement to pull over drivers solely for seatbelt violations. H.B.... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 Monday, April 29, 2019 5:15:00 AM CDT April 29, 2019 in Top Stories

Gary Pinkel joins Sports Xtra
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri Football coach Gary Pinkel joined Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino Sunday night. Pinkel sat down with Gervino... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 28 2019 Apr 28, 2019 Sunday, April 28, 2019 11:17:00 PM CDT April 28, 2019 in Sports

"Head down, stay down:" Passenger recounts scare on diverted flight
COLUMBIA - Panic, tears and frantic phone calls followed an announcement by the captain of SkyWest flight 5228 that something... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 28 2019 Apr 28, 2019 Sunday, April 28, 2019 9:32:00 PM CDT April 28, 2019 in News

Columbia Parks & Rec hosts seminar on electric bicycles
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Commission hosted a seminar on electric bicycles Sunday afternoon at the Activity and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 28 2019 Apr 28, 2019 Sunday, April 28, 2019 4:13:00 PM CDT April 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Mission Jefferson City brings volunteers together to serve community
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of volunteers from 11 churches came together Sunday morning to serve the community . Mission... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 28 2019 Apr 28, 2019 Sunday, April 28, 2019 2:23:00 PM CDT April 28, 2019 in News

Family, support group hold rally for Charles Erickson's freedom
COLUMBIA - Family members and a support group met in Peace Park Sunday to gather signatures for a petition to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 28 2019 Apr 28, 2019 Sunday, April 28, 2019 1:38:00 PM CDT April 28, 2019 in Top Stories
