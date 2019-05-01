State of Weed: Testimonies from Oklahoma
The State of Weed: KOMU 8's week-long look at medical marijuana in Missouri continues tonight with an interview from a medical marijuana business owner from Oklahoma. We'll explain how the law differs from state to state and tell you what locals can expect in their community. Watch tonight (5/1/19) on KOMU 8 News at Ten.
More News
Grid
List
ELDON - A woman was rescued from a tree this morning after her car was swept off a bridge late... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The flooding in mid-Missouri shut down several roads Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That included part of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A lawyer for a man convicted in the same murder case as Ryan Ferguson said he is "just... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – One eastbound lane of I-70 bridge near Rocheport will be shut down for emergency repairs from Saturday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri has received pre-application fees from hundreds of people looking to own businesses that could grow, sell... More >>
in
PIKE COUNTY - The man who confessed to the 2001 murder of a Columbia Tribune sports editor will remain in... More >>
in
STURGEON - Sturgeon Police Chief Greg Halderman has been voted out of office by the Sturgeon Board of Aldermen. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill before the Senate on Thursday would require school districts to provide sexual abuse training to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Tuesday’s storm may have damaged a Columbia house, which is another reminder of severe weather's possible impacts. ... More >>
in
CHARLOTTE (AP) — Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting Tuesday on a North Carolina university campus,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a Columbia home late Tuesday afternoon, but it's unclear if the fire was weather related.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Healthcare for All (MHCFA) will host its last big lobby day of the legislative session on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Columbia leaders were at a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday to hear more about a plan to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A note found in a book from a Columbia Target says: "Remember that you are loved, you are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Attorney Skip Walther remembered his friend former Judge Clifford 'Gene' Hamilton Tuesday night, calling him "fair, impartial and... More >>
in
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A northwest Missouri student is facing a felony charge of making a terrorist threat after an... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - An assistant coach at two Callaway County schools is accused of enticement or attempted enticement of a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed House bill would make it mandatory for "In God We Trust" to be displayed in... More >>
in