State of Weed: Testimonies from Oklahoma Part Two

20 hours 41 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 12:45:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in Promotions
The State of Weed: KOMU 8's week-long look at medical marijuana in Missouri continues tonight. We travel to a small town in Oklahoma, which legalized medical marijuana less than a year ago. We'll tell you how locals feel about dispensaries popping up across their city and compare with what we could expect in Mid-Missouri. Watch tonight (5/2/19) on KOMU 8 News at Ten.

Boone County preps for new voting machines
COLUMBIA - When Boone County voters head to the polls to cast their vote for president in 2020, they'll be... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, May 02 2019 May 2, 2019 Thursday, May 02, 2019 3:14:00 AM CDT May 02, 2019 in News

Water main break damages street near Boone Hospital Center
COLUMBIA -- A water main broke near Boone Hospital Center causing Anthony Street to be flooded with water. The... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 10:30:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

Boonville residents concerned about emergency I-70 bridge repair
BOONVILLE - Boonville residents and business owners said the upcoming bridge shutdown will disturb their plans. The Missouri Department... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 7:39:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

Robot surgery demo, free hernia screenings offered by local surgeons
COLUMBIA - Columbia Surgical Associates hosted an event Wednesday where the public learned about early detection and the latest procedures... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 7:35:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

House hearing set to discuss flood relief for Northwest Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House committee will have a public meeting Thursday with public safety departments and agencies about... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 7:03:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

Morel mushroom hunters warned about floodwaters
COLUMBIA - The wet weather has created some extra risks for morel mushroom hunters. An article by the University... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 6:08:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

Landowners, utilities clash over bill that threatens Grain Belt Express
JEFFERSON CITY - Supporters and opponents of a bill that poses a significant hurdle to a proposed electric transmission line... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

Lake Ozark Fire rescues woman after car swept off a bridge
ELDON - A woman was rescued from a tree this morning after her car was swept off a bridge late... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

Flooding forces drivers to adapt to road closures
COLUMBIA - The flooding in mid-Missouri shut down several roads Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That included part of... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 1:42:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

Petition denied for man convicted of killing Tribune editor
COLUMBIA – A lawyer for a man convicted in the same murder case as Ryan Ferguson said he is "just... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 1:37:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

MoDOT to close one lane of I-70 bridge near Rocheport for emergency repairs
JEFFERSON CITY – One eastbound lane of I-70 bridge near Rocheport will be shut down for emergency repairs from Saturday... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 1:24:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in News

State of Weed: Family looks to grow and sell in two states
SPENCER, Oklahoma - A family who owns a medicinal marijuana cultivation and dispensary in Oklahoma said the application process in... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 Wednesday, May 01, 2019 1:14:00 PM CDT May 01, 2019 in Top Stories

State of Weed: Secrecy surrounds pre-application fees
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri has received pre-application fees from hundreds of people looking to own businesses that could grow, sell... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:41:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Charles Erickson's appeal for habeas corpus denied
PIKE COUNTY - The man who confessed to the 2001 murder of a Columbia Tribune sports editor will remain in... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:27:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Sturgeon Police Chief voted out by board of aldermen
STURGEON - Sturgeon Police Chief Greg Halderman has been voted out of office by the Sturgeon Board of Aldermen. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 8:44:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

Bill would require sexual abuse training starting in sixth grade
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill before the Senate on Thursday would require school districts to provide sexual abuse training to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 8:04:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

CFD warns of severe weather impact after possible fire from lightning
COLUMBIA – Tuesday’s storm may have damaged a Columbia house, which is another reminder of severe weather's possible impacts. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 7:02:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News

North Carolina campus shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
CHARLOTTE (AP) — Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting Tuesday on a North Carolina university campus,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019 in News
