State of Weed: Testimonies from Oklahoma Part Two
The State of Weed: KOMU 8's week-long look at medical marijuana in Missouri continues tonight. We travel to a small town in Oklahoma, which legalized medical marijuana less than a year ago. We'll tell you how locals feel about dispensaries popping up across their city and compare with what we could expect in Mid-Missouri. Watch tonight (5/2/19) on KOMU 8 News at Ten.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - When Boone County voters head to the polls to cast their vote for president in 2020, they'll be... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- A water main broke near Boone Hospital Center causing Anthony Street to be flooded with water. The... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Boonville residents and business owners said the upcoming bridge shutdown will disturb their plans. The Missouri Department... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Surgical Associates hosted an event Wednesday where the public learned about early detection and the latest procedures... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House committee will have a public meeting Thursday with public safety departments and agencies about... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The wet weather has created some extra risks for morel mushroom hunters. An article by the University... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Supporters and opponents of a bill that poses a significant hurdle to a proposed electric transmission line... More >>
in
ELDON - A woman was rescued from a tree this morning after her car was swept off a bridge late... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The flooding in mid-Missouri shut down several roads Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That included part of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A lawyer for a man convicted in the same murder case as Ryan Ferguson said he is "just... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – One eastbound lane of I-70 bridge near Rocheport will be shut down for emergency repairs from Saturday... More >>
in
SPENCER, Oklahoma - A family who owns a medicinal marijuana cultivation and dispensary in Oklahoma said the application process in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri has received pre-application fees from hundreds of people looking to own businesses that could grow, sell... More >>
in
PIKE COUNTY - The man who confessed to the 2001 murder of a Columbia Tribune sports editor will remain in... More >>
in
STURGEON - Sturgeon Police Chief Greg Halderman has been voted out of office by the Sturgeon Board of Aldermen. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill before the Senate on Thursday would require school districts to provide sexual abuse training to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Tuesday’s storm may have damaged a Columbia house, which is another reminder of severe weather's possible impacts. ... More >>
in
CHARLOTTE (AP) — Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting Tuesday on a North Carolina university campus,... More >>
in