State Offers College Financial Aid Workshops

COLUMBIA - The state of Missouri is holding a series of free financial aid workshops for prospective college students.

The events are known as "FAFSA Frenzy." The acronym stands for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a rite of passage for most college-bound students this time of year as the priority deadline for federal aid approaches.

Workshops are scheduled across the state on Saturday and Sunday, with a handful planned for later in February and early March.

Participants are asked to bring copies of their 2012 tax forms, federal W-2 forms and other essential IRS documents.