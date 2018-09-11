State officials approve new nature center

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - State officials have approved a nearly $1.2 million contract to design a new nature center to replace the small visitor's center at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery.

The Missouri Conservation Commission last week approved the contract to design the building, which is estimated to cost between $6 and $7 million.

A Missouri Department of Conservation official says the nature center should be finished and open to the public by 2017. He says the center will be comparable to the Conservation Nature Center in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/1szJOl0 ) reports the new building will include many live fish and animal exhibits and auditorium space.

The state's conservation department will pay for the new building with funds from a statewide conservation sales tax and revenue from fishing and hunting licenses.