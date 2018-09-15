State Park Closed in NW Missouri Because of Flooding

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State park officials have closed a northwestern Missouri park because of flood concerns. The Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday it had closed Big Lake State Park this week. Officials are preparing for floodwaters and monitoring forecasts to determine when the state park can be reopened.

Big Lake State Park is on an oxbow lake near the Missouri River and has flooded in the past. It was closed during flooding last year and in 2007. The park is about 100 miles north of Kansas City. Campers and others with reservations were notified that the park was closing and were issued refunds. Park workers have started

removing furniture and shutting off utilities.