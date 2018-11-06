State Parks Youth Corps Expect to Fill 500 Summer Jobs Across Missouri

COLUMBIA - The State Parks Youth Corps is recruiting 17 to 23-year-old summer workers through the Missouri Economic Development Division of Workforce.

2012 will be the third summer the state-funded program and its officials encourage its members, who are young adults, to "think outside." One Rockbridge Memorial State Park employee said the extra labor is well needed during the upcoming busy season, but the initative also benefits the young workers as they gain work experience.

"I think the idea is to get young people outdoors," Roxy Campbell said. "It's something that's not really happening too much, and it's great for them to get to see the jobs available."

The Youth Corps is expecting to fill around 500 spots with its members throughout the state. Campbell said there are a variety of postions available with State Parks from upkeeping trail maintenance, to guides for educational purposes, to working in the office.

Last year proved successful for the program as Youth Corps hired members worked more than 177,000 hours at 84 state parks and historical sites.

Applications go online Tuesday.