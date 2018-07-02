State Patrol Works Overtime for Holiday Weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - More people are hitting the highways this holiday weekend, and they're not alone.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be regulating traffic extra carefully this Labor Day weekend by sending out more patrol units. Not only will the amount of officers on patrol be increasing, but the area in which they cover will increase as well.



Highway Safety spokesperson, John Hotz, said this is one of the busiest times of the year for cars to be traveling.



"There's going to be a lot of extra people traveling...this is kind of the last travel day of the summer and everybody wants to take that last trip before school starts."



Hotz said since stepping up highway safety four years ago, there have been less driving-related deaths every year. Last year, eight people died on the mid-Missouri highways on Labor Day weekend. He expects the number to drop to zero this year.



The state highway patrol says drivers can safely expect to see a patrol officer every 10 miles.