State Prosecutor Withdraws Motion in Mohler Case

CLAY COUNTY - At a circuit court hearing Friday, the state prosecutor in the case against six men in the Mohler family filed a withdrawl motion regarding consolidating the discovery deposition in the case against the men. Prosecutors say family members, including a father, his four sons and their uncle, were involved in a sex abuse case during the 1980's in Lafayette County. One son, Jared Mohler, is from Columbia and served as a lay minister in a Columbia church. He did not appear in court today. Together police say the family is charged with 13 counts of rape, eight counts of a using a child in a sexual performance, three counts of sodomy, one count of forcible, and one count of sexual abuse. Mohler Sr., and his son Roland are in custody and appeared in court. Darrel Mohler is out on bond and did not appear in court.