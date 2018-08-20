State public safety director to retire at the end of August

Charles Juden (left), Col. Sandra K. Karsen (right)

JEFFERSON CITY — Charles Juden, director of the Department of Public Safety, will step down at the end of August.

Gov. Mike Parson named Col. Sandra K. Karsen, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, to serve as acting director until a permanent replacement is found. Karsten will still lead the highway patrol in the meantime.

"[Juden] is a well accomplished public servant. We appreciate his time and service to the State of Missouri and wish him well in the future," said Gov. Parson in a news release. "Colonel Karsten has a long track record of being a top-notch professional and an exemplary public servant. We are confident in her leadership during this transition."