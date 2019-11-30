State receives $5.5 million grant to improve rural transit, accessibility

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday the Federal Transit Administration will award Missouri $5.5 million in grants towards improving the state's bus infrastructure.

The grants are a part of a national $423 million awarded by the FTA in an effort to support projects aimed at rehabilitation and construction of bus facilities.

The $5.5 million will be split between two projects.

The first, a $5.1 million award to the Missouri Department of Transportation, will be spent constructing two storage and maintenance facilities for rural transit providers. According to the release, the facilities are expected to cut down on operational costs, increase efficiency and help maintain the transit buses.

The Bi-State Development Agency of St. Louis will receive $350,000 to "transform bus stops into mobility hubs." The move is designed to improve safety and accessibility, and will add benches, lighting and community information at key transfer points.