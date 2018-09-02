State Rejects New Bloomfield MAP Scores

"We don't know whether those scores would have helped or hurt us," said Superintendent Mike Parnell. "But, he said, he remains concerned about the school not meeting state standards. "Anytime you have a situation where your scores aren't where you'd like them to be, that's an item of concern," he said.

Parnell said the entire situation could have been avoided if the state would have provided multiple forms of the test, because the class could have re-taken it.