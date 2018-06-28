State Releases Audit of St. Louis Public Schools

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - A state audit of St. Louis Public Schools finds that the district continues to grapple with its standardized testing oversight after a cheating probe at several schools.

State Auditor Tom Schweich released his report Wednesday morning. His office examined school finances, educational programs, purchasing policies and more.

The St. Louis Public Schools hired outside test monitors to keep tabs on the Missouri Assessment Program in 2012. The audit found the district didn't receive the required number of reports from its contractors or district monitors at 15 schools.

The school system responded that the outside reviews were meant only to supplement but not supplant its regular efforts.

State auditors also found that the district's Special Administrative Board failed to publicly report decisions from closed meetings as Missouri law requires.