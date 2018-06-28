State Releases MAP Results for 2011-12 School Year

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released results Tuesday for the Missouri Assessment program, which revealed slightly increased scores across the state.

The department said in 2011-12, the number of students performing at the "proficient" or "advanced" levels on MAP tests increased from 54.6 percent to 55 percent. In Math, the number grew from 54.3 to 55 percent.

Close to 600,000 students in Missouri took MAP tests during the 2011-12 school year. Beginning this year, however, the department said it will no longer use MAP scores as a factor in Adequate Yearly Progress reports for schools. A waiver signed in June allows Missouri to create its own system and not abide by No Child Left Behind guidelines.