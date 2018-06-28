State Rep. Introduces Conceal and Carry Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY - State Representative Don Wells, R-Cabool, introduced legislation on Wednesday that would allow Missourians to own a weapon as a curio, ornament or keepsake, which would otherwise be considered unlawful.

"These changes help protect our Second Amendment rights," Wells said. "The bill also will help preserve a bit of America's weapon history."

The bill also includes a grandfather clause to firearms safety training certificates prior to 2011.