State Rep. Pleads Guilty to Illegal Visa Scheme

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP)-- A state legislator from southeast Missouri pleads guilty to fraud charges stemming from legal services he provided on immigration matters. Representative Nathan Cooper, a Republican from Cape Girardeau, is an attorney specializing in immigration law. Federal prosecutors say he pleaded guilty today to an illegal scheme to obtain temporary worker visas for his clients in the trucking business. The 33-year-old legislator did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. Prosecutors say Cooper developed a scheme to persuade the government to issue improper visas to his clients in the trucking industry who complained of chronic worker shortages. He faces up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to half a million dollars when he is sentenced in October.