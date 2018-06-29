State Rep. Randy Pike dies at 60

3 years 9 months 6 days ago Monday, September 22 2014 Sep 22, 2014 Monday, September 22, 2014 8:52:00 AM CDT September 22, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press and Drew Whiteman, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House member from rural western Missouri has died.

Republican Randy Pike, of Butler, was first elected to the House in 2012 and was running for a second term.

His campaign treasurer Barney Fisher said Pike died Saturday at a hospital after swallowing a drink into his lungs. He was 60 years old.

Fisher said Pike had experienced health troubles since a bout with pneumonia and a vehicle accident earlier this year. During the Legislature's veto session earlier this month, Pike used a wheelchair.

Pike served as the Bates County northern commissioner for 12 years before his election to the House. He easily won a primary this August and was to face Democrat Sam Foursha and Constitution Party candidate William Gilmore in the general election for the 126th House District.

House Speaker Tim Jones issued the following statement in reaction to the passing of state Rep. Randy Pike:

"I am deeply saddened and sorrowed to learn of the passing of my good friend and colleague, Randy Pike. Randy was a dedicated public servant and a warm and caring soul who enriched the lives of everyone who had the good fortune to meet him. He will be sorely missed by all of us who were blessed to call him a friend.

In his professional life, Randy was known by many as a master craftsman and his work will be forever memorialized in the Missouri House. Last year, Randy repaired a small but very intricate wood carved section of the Speaker's chair on the House dais that had been damaged many years ago. Early in his term, Randy's keen attention to detail noticed the damaged section and he inquired if he could repair it, guaranteeing a successful restoration. Randy's work was indeed flawless and the restoration is beautiful. Whenever I gaze upon that dais in the future I know I will think of Randy and cherish the brief yet historic times in which we served.

My thoughts and prayers are now with his family who will need our strength and support as they cope with this tragic loss."

[Photo: Courtesy Missouri House of Representatives]

