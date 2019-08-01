State Rep. Rebecca Roeber dies weeks after car crash in Morgan County

JEFFERSON CITY- Officials with the Missouri House of Representatives confirmed Tuesday afternoon the passing of State Rep. Rebecca Roeber from Lee's Summit.

House speaker Elijah Haar issued the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend, and a beloved colleague of the members of the House, Rebecca Roeber. She was a truly wonderful person and a dedicated public servant who will be greatly missed. As a former teacher and then as a member of the House, Rebecca had a passion to see our children learn and develop the tools to succeed in life. She will forever be remembered for being a champion for Missouri’s students. I join many others in praying for her loving husband and family during this difficult time.”

Roeber was seriously hurt in a car crash in Morgan County in March. In that crash Roeber suffered 18 broken bones.

Roeber was 61.