State Rep's son arrested on DWI, drug charges after wreck

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested a Rocheport man late Wednesday night after they said the suspect wrecked the vehicle he was driving then went to a nearby residence and made contact with someone there. The suspect was booked at the jail early Thursday morning.

Deputies said Randall Basye, 31, of Rocheport is suspected of driving drunk among other potential charges. Basye is the son of state representative Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport. Deputies said Randall Basye wrecked the vehicle he was driving, hitting a utility pole and when he stopped and made contact with a resident at a home on Boothe Lane, the resident called deputies to report someone came to their door and said they had been in an accident. The caller reported Randall Basye appeared to be impaired.

When deputies got to the scene, they said someone Randall Basye had called to come pick him up drove him away in another vehicle. When deputies stopped that vehicle, they found and arrested Randall Basye, who was the passenger. Upon recovering the vehicle Randall Basye was driving, deputies discovered drug paraphernalia, cocaine residue and a prescription pill in the vehicle.

"My wife and I are very concerned about this and we're going to get him the help he needs," Rep. Basye said. "He's [Randall] going to have to face the consequences of his actions." Rep. Basye added, "We're very thankful no one was hurt."

Randall Basye is expected to be charged with DWI, leaving the scene, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies would not release the identity of the other driver or confirm the driver's relationship to Randall Basye. They do not suspect the other driver will face any charges and couldn't confirm whether the driver knew the circumstances surrounding the situation.