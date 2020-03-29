State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home

JEFFERSON CITY - State Representative Joe Runions is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at home.

On March 20, the Bipartisan House Leadership announced Runions tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday afternoon, he went home.

"I returned home from the hospital late Tuesday afternoon and continue to make good progress in my recovery from COVID-19," Runions said. "I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph’s Medical Center for their excellent care in getting me through this."

He was battling the virus at St. Joseph Medical Center.