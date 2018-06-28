State Representative Lampe to Announce Candidacy for Lieutenant Governor

SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Sara Lampe (D-Springfield) will announce her candidacy for Lt Governor on Monday, February 6 at the Plaster Student Union, Room 313 at 10:00 a.m.

She is a member of the budget committee in Missouri's House of Representatives.

"These are difficult times for working families and seniors," said Lampe. "My experience in public education, running a small business and balancing the state budget have uniquely prepared me to take on this this new challenge."

Having never before run for office, she unseated an incumbent in 2004 to represent the 138th district in central Springfield.

Lampe is a retired teacher and administrator. As a state representative she has worked towards fairness in employment practices and against public policies that harm our most vulnerable citizens.