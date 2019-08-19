State representative resigns to take job in St. Louis County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Democratic Missouri lawmaker is resigning to work for St. Louis County's new top executive official.
Former Rep. Cora Faith Walker stepped down from her state House seat on Monday.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Ferguson resident is taking a job for new St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. She will be his policy director.
Voters first elected Walker to the state House in 2016. In her resignation letter to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, Walker wrote that she hopes he'll call a special election soon to allow voters to pick her replacement.
Walker is joining Page's cabinet shortly after he took over when former County Executive Steve Stenger resigned earlier this year in the face of corruption charges.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old aspiring football player has been killed and an 18-year-old wounded in a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — One man was transported to University Hospital after a boating accident Saturday night. Cody Vaughn, 22, was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — One dog got a helping hand from Jefferson City firefighters after it found itself in a sticky situation... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the second year of its three-year action plan wraps up, Columbia's Vision Zero team will present its... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men with handguns in their waistbands alarmed shoppers when they entered a Kansas City-area... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Band of Brothers biker group held a fundraiser for the "Mammogram Van" Sunday. The event was... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have crews working on Westbound Interstate 70 to replace concrete beginning... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Neighbors were awakened by police chasing a vehicle through a west Columbia neighborhood early Sunday morning. KOMU... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Mall will become home to a second Dillard’s and to a hotel, pending approval by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Vendors and shoppers met Saturday Aug. 17 to exchange items at Columbia Flea Swap. The flea market... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No one was hurt when house caught fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a home at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies asked the public for help identifying two people who broke into a church and stole... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Cars 4 Kids event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to rain in the forecast. Organizers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Over 50 cats and dogs will be available for adoption at the Central Missouri Humane Society for a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One Columbia mother said a school bus driver let her son get off the bus more than a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A U.S. District Judge ruled against State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, in a lawsuit about her... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A preliminary autopsy performed on Friday could not determine the gender or age of the infant remains found... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A series of earthquakes shook parts of Kansas on Friday morning near Hutchinson, knocking... More >>
in