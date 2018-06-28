State Revenue Up in July

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State officials say Missouri started the new fiscal year off strong in July with revenues increasing 6.4 percent. They said the state collected more than $482 million during the month. The fiscal year runs from July to June. Individual income tax collections increased almost 4 percent to $322.7 million. Sales tax collections rose 10.7 percent to $147 million. Corporate income taxes and other taxes also went up in July. Administration Commissioner Mike Keathley says because the previous fiscal year was so strong, Missouri revenues need to grow by only 2.6 percent to meet what state budget writers were expecting.