State Revenue Up in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY-- Revenues are up according to the state budget office. Because of the extra cash Governor Jay Nixon has released nearly 30 Million dollars to be used this year, money he had previously blocked. And, next year he's proposing an additional 86 Million dollars.

The state budget said state revenues are up 11.2 percent for the fiscal year through April.

"Early in the fiscal year we did not know if we would have enough revenue to pay for all of the things that the state need to pay for and so the governor restricted some spending to make sure the budget stayed in balance," said state Budget Director Linda Luebbering.

Because of rising revenue Governor Jay Nixon released $29.6 million dollars that he had restricted last summer for the current fiscal year.

With the continued improvement of state revenue in mind, lawmakers got together and proposed an amendment of $86 million in next years budget on a number of state capital improvement projects.

The proposed amendment includes plans to improve the state mental hospital in Fulton, repairs to the state capitol and improvements to state parks. A fourth item, the building of a new state office building in Jefferson City, was added Thursday.

Republican Rick Stream, the House Budget Chairmen, said, "We had a lot of cooperation on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the building as well as the governors office too. As I said on the floor, we had to thread the needle pretty quickly and succinctly and we did. We had a lot of folks moving back and forth to make sure we had the right numbers as well as an agreement on all sides."

Democratic Representative Chris Kelly agreed, "House budget chairmen Rick Stream, Senator...Kurt Schaefer, and Governor Nixon worked together in just in the last two days to put together a plan to meet some of the states most important repair and maintenance needs."

The proposal was well received by members of both parties in the house and is expected to be well received in the senate.