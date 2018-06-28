State Revenue Up

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri took in 4.4 percent more revenue in the past six months than in the same period of 2005. The Office of Administration said net revenue increased from $3.4 billion last year to $3.6 billion so far for the 2007 fiscal year. Individual income tax collections accounted for 60 percent of state general revenue, an increase of 5.5 percent. Sales taxes increased just over one percent for the fiscal year to date, but income collections dropped nearly seven percent.