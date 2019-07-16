State Revenues Up Over 4 Percent For Month, Year
That's the word Wednesday from the Office of Administration. Missouri net revenues for the year are up 4.8 percent, to 5.18 billion dollars, compared with last fiscal year at this point. And net revenues for March compared with March 2006 are up 4.2 percent. Individual income taxes make up the greatest share of the state's general revenue. Those collections were up 5.6 percent for the year, and also up for March. Administration Commissioner Mike Keathley says Missouri's economy is seeing moderate growth despite struggles in the automaking sector. But he warns that national factors could dampen state employment and revenue figures in coming months.
