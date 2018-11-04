State Revenues Up

JEFFERSON CITY - The latest report shows Missouri net general revenue totaled $622 million in May, up 20% over May of 2005. For the first 11 months of this fiscal year, the state collected net general revenue of $6.60 billion, an increase of 9.3% over the same period in the previous fiscal year. Payments of corporate income and corporate franchise taxes increased the most, rising 49% last month over May of 2005. For the fiscal year so far, those payments are up 30%.