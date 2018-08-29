State's Executions Doctor Speaks Out

ST. LOUIS - The surgeon at the center of a debate over Missouri's execution procedures broke his silence Monday. In his first public interview, Dr. Alan Doerhoff of Jefferson City told the Associated Press he's proud of assisting in dozens of state executions. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Sunday the state reprimanded him in 2003 for failing to disclose malpractice suits to a hospital where he worked. The doctor said such suits are common, and the failure to disclose was an office manager's error. In June, Doerhoff told a federal judge he is dyslexic and makes mistakes, a claim he now denies. That judge stopped Missouri executions, ordered the state to come up with new procedures and required an anesthesiologist to assist.