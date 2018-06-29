State school board meetings could soon require video recording

COLUMBIA - State school board meetings in Missouri could soon become more transparent.

The Missouri House of Representatives is set to discuss a bill (HB2031) Monday that would require state school board meetings to be videoed and then posted to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's website.

Columbia School Board Member Helen Wade said Columbia's school board already videos their meetings.

"We have CPS-TV, so all our meetings are taped," Wade said. "Our meetings are open to the public and videos are posted and archived on the website."

Wade said any measure that encourages transparency in educational proceedings is a positive move.

"While Columbia already videos their school board meetings, it would make sense to me to do it for all state board of education meetings as well."

The Missouri House will hear two other bills that deal with school boards Monday - one, HB1949, would clarify the individual power of school board members and another, HB1628, would require background checks for school board members.