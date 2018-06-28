State Schools for Disabled Under Review

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said there's no need for concern yet.

"Nobody has made a recommendation that the state schools should be closed," said DESE's Jim Morris.

The department is reviewing how well those schools use the state's resources, and how other states take care of special needs students.

Missouri's 36 state schools had 3,000 students 20 years ago, but now have only about 1,000 because more special needs students attend regular public schools.

McFarland said that's a bad idea.

"I think they would be doing these children an injustice," she explained.

DESE said it's likely Missouri lawmakers will decide on any changes in the state's schools for special needs students.