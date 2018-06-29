State Senator Announces Bid for Auditor

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri lawmaker Maida Coleman will pursue a run for state auditor. The St. Louis Democrat, originally from the Bootheel, made her announcement at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. She is her party's leader in the Missouri Senate. Coleman announced in October that she would seek the office. Incumbent Claire McCaskill is running for the U-S Senate in 2006 against incumbent Republican Jim Talent. In next year's Democratic primary, Coleman will face Susan Montee of St. Joseph, the Buchanan County auditor. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)