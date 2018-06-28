State Senator Cited In Casino Incident

BOONVILLE (AP) - A state senator faces charges after gambling officials say he used a fake ID to enter a casino. Jeff Smith says he was on a legislative tour of the Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville and later returned to join the group and gamble. The St. Louis Democrat acknowledges using someone else's access card to enter the gambling area. He says a casino employee gave him the card. Presenting false identification at a casino is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine and six months in jail. Smith says he wasn't carrying his driver's license and so couldn't register for the card required to enter Missouri casinos. The card allows casinos to track gamblers and enforce a law limiting them to $500 in chips or tokens in a two-hour period.

