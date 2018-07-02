State senator posts another tweet critical of President Trump

ST. LOUIS - Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal posted a tweet Tuesday criticizing President Donald Trump, comparing him to late Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The tweet shows a compilation of images taken from a controversial Dove body wash ad, in which a black woman removed her shirt to reveal a white woman underneath. The image in Chappelle-Nadal's tweet superimposed Trump's face over the black woman's face, and Hitler's face over the white woman's face.

There was no text accompanying the image in the tweet.

In September, the Missouri Senate censured Chappelle-Nadal over another social media post, this one on Facebook, in which she said she hoped Trump would be assassinated. Chappelle-Nadal later deleted the post and apologized, but it led many, including fellow Democrats, to call for her resignation.