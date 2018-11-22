State Senator Proposes Abortion Ban
Republican Sen. Jason Crowell of Cape Girardeau is proposing a ballot measure outlawing abortions in Missouri except to prevent a woman's death. Violators could be punished with 5-15 years in prison. If Missouri lawmakers endorse the idea, it would go on this November's ballot. South Dakota lawmakers voted last week to ban abortions except those needed to save women's lives. Missouri's Legislature has a solid, anti-abortion majority and has passed several abortion restrictions in the past few years.
