State Senator Schaefer to Run for Attorney General

COLUMBIA - Missouri State Senator Kurt Schaefer announced Wednesday he will run for attorney general in 2016.

The Republican state senator is currently a senate appropriations chairman and a former assistant Missouri attorney general. Schaefer, a resident of Columbia, also served as a special assistant United States attorney.

"Missourians need an attorney general with experience putting violent criminals behind bars. From our county courthouses to the Missouri Supreme Court, I've prosecuted some of Missouri's most dangerous criminals and fought to protect the rights of victims," Schaefer said in a statement Wednesday.

Schaefer is serving his second term as senator from central Missouri's 19th District.

Last week, current Missouri Speaker of the House and fellow Republican Tim Jones announced his intentions to run for the office.